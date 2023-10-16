THE PROM Comes to The University of Mississippi in November

Performances run November 10 – November 11 at 7:30pm and November 11 – November 12 at 2:00pm.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

The Prom opens at The University of Mississippi in November. Performances run November 10 – November 11 at 7:30pm and November 11 – November 12 at 2:00pm at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Book & Lyrics: Chad Beguelin
Book: Bob Martin
Music: Matthew Sklar
Directed by John Carden
Choreography by Joe Jackson

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.




