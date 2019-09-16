THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME to Play at New Stage Theatre

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime will play at the New Stage Theatre for scattered dates in late April and Early May 2020.

The story of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime follows Christopher Boone who is investigating the mysterious death of his neighbor's dog. Christopher, who has autism, is taken on an extraordinary journey through his detective work which is forbidden by his father. Along the way, the play explores Christopher's relationships with others including his mother and his mentor at school.

The play was written by Simon Stephens and is based on a book with the same name by Mark Haddon. At its release, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime was tied for the record for the most wins at The Olivier Awards. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime first premiered on the West End at the Royal National Theatre in London in August of 2012.



For more information and tickets, visit http://newstagetheatre.com/the-curious-incident-of-the-dog-in-the-night-time/





