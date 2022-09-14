Staged Reading Of SONS OF LEVI at Urban Foxes To Benefit The LGBTQ Fund Of Mississippi

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 14, 2022  

To celebrate and benefit THE LGBTQ FUND OF MISSISSIPPI, Jackson favorite URBAN FOXES will host a reading of SONS OF LEVI, Randy Redd's stage adaptation of Mississippi writer Nick White's novel HOW TO SURVIVE A SUMMER.

Camp Levi, nestled in the Mississippi countryside, is designed to "cure" young teenage boys of their budding homosexuality. Will Dillard, a midwestern graduate student, spent a summer at the camp as a teenager, and has since tried to erase the experience from his mind. But when a fellow student alerts him that a slasher movie based on the camp is being released, he is forced to confront his troubled history and possible culpability in the death of a fellow camper. As past and present are woven together, Will recounts his "rehabilitation," eventually returning to the abandoned campgrounds to solve the mysteries of that pivotal summer, and to reclaim his story from those who have stolen it.

Presented by JOOK, an innovative Memphis-based theatre company, SONS OF LEVI is directed by Taylor Newby. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Originally from Mississippi, NICK WHITE is the author of the novel How to Survive a Summer (Blue Rider/Penguin, 2017) and the story collection Sweet and Low. He is an Assistant Professor of English at The Ohio State University's MFA Program in Creative Writing. His short stories, poems, and essays have appeared in a variety of places, including The Kenyon Review, Guernica, Catapult, The Hopkins Review, Indiana Review,The Literary Review, Lit Hub, and elsewhere. He is currently at work on a new novel.

THE LGBTQ FUND OF MISSISSIPPI envisions a state where all LGBTQ Mississippians live safely, openly and without isolation, prejudice, and discrimination. The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi develops and invests resources to support efforts that address the needs of LGBTQ Mississippians.

URBAN FOXES serves the Belhaven neighborhood and surrounding areas by providing sweet and savory pies, other bakery items, coffee, and craft beer. The small-batch bakery is owned by Jackson native Cody Cox.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOK facilitates the development of new works for theatre, film, and television. JOOK's FIRST LOOK and SPOTLIGHT SERIES has presented developmental readings of a dozen brand new plays and has hosted online workshops and forums with local playwrights, actors, and directors. @jook_ms

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH at 6PM

URBAN FOXES

826 North Street

Jackson, MS

For TICKETS:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196771®id=106&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F416507163137?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


