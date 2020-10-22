Southern Opera and Musical Theatre Company Presents TOO MANY SOPRANOS

The show streams on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. on the School of Music’s YouTube channel.

The Southern Opera and Musical Theatre Company will present Edwin Penhorwood's comic opera, Too Many Sopranos, streaming live from the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. on the School of Music's YouTube channel at youtube.com/usmmusic1. The stream is free.

This hilarious comic send-up focuses on four deceased divas who will be sent to hell unless they can safely travel to the underworld and bring back four men to join them in the heavenly choir.

In his fourth operatic production at Southern Miss, stage director Dr. Jonathan Yarrington spoke about the challenges staging a production during a pandemic.

"One of the challenges during an airborne pandemic is finding a way for the singers to emote while their faces are covered by masks" he noted. "We took the bold, comedic approach of adding puppets. They allow for great comedic and emotional expression, while allowing the singers to remain safely masked and distanced from each other."

Featuring a myriad of songs from opera's various musical periods, this is one hilarious show you won't want to miss.

For more information, please visit usm.edu/opera or call 601.266.4001.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You