Rankin Performing Arts Announces FROZEN KIDS Camp

Rankin Performing Arts has announced its Frozen KIDS Camp 2022. The camp runs July 11 - 15 and July 18 - 23, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM at Brandon Middle School.

Explore the wonderful world of musical theatre during this two-week full day camp for 1st - 4th graders. (Entering 1st grade 2022). a??Campers will be divided into age groups and rotate through fun and exciting performing arts classes and activities daily! Acting, improv, character development, vocal skills, dance/creative movement, choreography, set decoration, games, and more!

Campers will learn about the audition process and will be cast into roles to perform center stage in a full-scale Musical Theatre production for the Camp Finale, Friday, July 22nd and Saturday, July 23rd. a??No experience is necessary! There are parts for everyone!

Campers will need to bring a lunch and water daily. Snacks will be provided. A pizza lunch will be provided for campers on the last Friday of the camp.

Each camper will receive a free t-shirt, keepsake script, and access to rehearsal music.

Campers will be asked to provide some basic costume pieces/accessories for our show. Once casting has been made, costume details will be available.

Early drop-off and extended care is available for an additional fee of $50 per week



Tuition Fee: $365

Registration Deadline: July 4, 2022

(a non-refundable deposit of $150 is due when registering - this deposit will go toward total tuition.)



a??All fees are non-refundable.

Learn more at https://www.rankinperformingarts.com/frozen-kids.html.