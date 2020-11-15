REMEMBERING JAMES - THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN Comes to Historic Temple Theatre

The show runs for one performance only on November 21.

Actor, Writer and Producer Dedrick Weathersby, who owns Weathersby Production LLC and Superbad Theater Company, toured with his new Jukebox musical titled "Remembering James-The Life and Music of James Brown" from February 2019 to March 2020 of the result of Mass Gatherings ban.

Weathersby stated "It was tough but definitely had to digest the reality that the nation, even the world is within a pandemic. Lives are being lost and right now shows are not important but saving lives and stopping the spread is a priority." Weathersby was enjoying the time off and reflecting on the previous tour schedule and writing new materials; until he received a call from Meridian's Temple Theatre Executive Director Roger Smith. Weathersby started " I was extremely shocked and thankful to receive the call from Mr. Smith, I had no idea their state was open for events. A light bulb went off, when i thought about different states has their own regulation in compliance with CDC. Mr. Roger stated, their venue is at half capacity and would love to host the show before the Thanksgiving holidays. I immediately jumped and announced to the company, crew and the rest is history."

The love of the Motown sound, inspired Dedrick Weathersby to tackle the role and life (1951-1968) of the great legendary singer James Brown. "Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown" takes stage Saturday on November 21, 2020 at the Historic Temple Theatre in Meridian Mississippi. Weathersby, launched the show about fourteen months ago and estimated he's done between 40 and 44 successful shows, all of which were Sold Out accept 4. "You have transported me. I've seen James Brown live and you have him spot on," is one of the most common reactions he gets after shows. Weathersby- I'm not an impersonator. Im a story teller, whom embodies the essence Mr. James Brown. To bring him to life and allow those whom seen him live to relive those special moments is a gift".

Weathersby said it's his duty to stay true to the music and the man. Remembering James Musical Director Will Roc, echoed the same while speaking on the musical component of the show. "I grew up on this music and i must give it justice; this is the reason why i started playing the piano". Weathersby's father was a disc jockey and owner of a local night club in Marshall, Texas. As a young boy, he was allowed to touch his father's classic record collection - except for James Brown. "After doing massive research, I learned how Mr. Brown was more than a musician but a symbol and leader of the culture." He has come to understand his father's explanation about James Brown's role in the life of Black Americans and Music.

His favorite Brown tune to sing is "It's a Man's Man's Man's World."

It pays homage to strong women, no matter the race, men could never do what women do, too much to name, he said.

Weathersby knew at a young age he wanted to be a performing artist. Staying true to his dream was very vital. Weathersby, recalls his mother showing him work assignments from the first and second grade, saying how he wanted to be an actor and perform for people.

8 years ago, Theater brought Weathersby to the Golden State. He landed roles in "Dream Girls (James Thunder Early)," "Hairspray (Seaweed)" and "Rent (Angel)," to name a few. He started out as a second understudy in "Tarzan the Disney Tour" and earned the role of Turk. Weathersby stated, "He has learned nothing is given and it's all earned. Never think you the only one that has talent, it's what you do with it and how you own it, that matters".

Weathersby calls "Remembering James"- The Life and Music of James Brown his theatrical miracle. He even appreciates the several theaters whom turned him down over 2 years ago. "You will be hurt when the doors close in your face, but always remember to be grateful for the windows that open specifically for you".

William Griffin shared his personal thoughts of the show and the National Pandemic.

"We were booked solid throughout the year including scheduling at the world famous, Apollo Theater. I couldn't grasp the reality of COVID-19 and all of our shows being cancelled. It was like someone kicked the wind out of me. But because we were just about to take the show to the next level, the down time gave me more time to reflect on what the show needs musically moving into the future and that's why we are here now- to share Remembering James with Meridian Mississippi and the surrounding communities".

In addition to the show itself, Weathersby wanted to highlight the amazing individuals behind the scene that makes this beast of this show possible.

Production Administration: Barry Weatherspoon- Artistic Director, Morgan Becker- Production Stage Manager and Lighting Director, Stephanie Nelvinia- Tour Coordinator, William Griffin "Will Roc"- Musical Director/Band Coordinator

Cast: Twon Pope as Bobby Byrd, *NaTusha Howard as Velma Warren Brown, William Griffin as Pee Wee Ellis and Dedrick Weathersby as The Legend James Brown.

Band: Matthew Louis- Bass, Charlie Suits- Saxophones, Seth Xavier- Saxophones, *Ben Ball- Saxophones, Richard Hurley- Guitar, Oliver Aden- Drums, *Mark Marsh- Guitar and *George Pfiefer- Guitar.

*Means that result of COVID-19 and personal reasoning, not attending but still apart of the cast and company.

'Remembering James' - The Life and Music of James Brown (A New Musical) starring Dedrick Weathersby and Twon Pope

7:30 p.m. Saturday 11/21 *ONE SHOW ONLY

Historic Temple Theatre, 2320 8th St, Meridian, MS 39301

Tickets Available through box office at 601-693-5353

Online at www.rememberingjamesthemusical.com

Health Disclaimer: The venue is hosting Remembering James The Musical at half capacity to ensure each patron is safe, socially distant and comfortable. Temperatures will be checked and hand sanitizing stations will be present. Allow yourself enough preparation time, groups please arrive together to be seated together. Any patrons that will need special assistance, please call box office at 601-693-5353

