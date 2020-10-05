New Stage Theatre Presents a Reading of BIG MAMA'S KITCHEN

The reading takes place Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7 PM – 9:30 PM CDT.

New Stage Theatre continues Thursday Nights Virtual Plays, Conversations, & Cocktails with a play reading by one of New Stage's favorite actors, Joseph Frost. The reading takes place Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7 PM - 9:30 PM CDT.

BIG MAMA'S KITCHEN is magic, no question - but when Albert and Bethany move in to keep the spirit of Big Mama alive, they have no idea what they've gotten themselves into. This delightful Mississippi farce introduces us to the wonder of Big Mama's cooking, hungry locals who aren't ready to let go, and the grandson who must find a way to keep the magic alive without letting it all fall apart in the process.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments through the chat feature. The virtual series continues New Stage's mission to develop original, and Mississippi themed work, and enables the theatre to keep employing artists.

These online experiences are a project of the new Thursday Night Plays, Conversations & Cocktails with New Stage Theatre Series that debuts in September! We'll also share a signature cocktail recipe that connects to the evening's play or topic. These will all be ONLINE events.

Tickets are free but registration is required. Receive a direct link to that night's online experience by noon on the day of the performance.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/674606306507392/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You