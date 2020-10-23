New Stage Theatre Presents Virtual Play Reading Of LOVE BE LIKE This Thursday

Love Be Like by Clinnesha Dillon Sibley will be presented in the Mississippi New Play Series.

Love Be Like by Clinnesha Dillon Sibley, a Virtual New Stage Theatre Play Reading will be presented in the Mississippi New Play Series as part of the Eudora Welty New Play Series.

It's 2015, the world is falling, hate crimes are increasing, and everyone's questioning religion; but when nine churchgoers are targeted and murdered in a mass shooting during a prayer service in Charleston, South Carolina, a traumatized African-American couple is forced to reckon with faith, fear, and forgiveness in the digital age.

The cast includes Cherry Rendel, Jordan Williams, and Mark Henderson

This will all be ONLINE event. There are a limited number of free tickets that can be received by calling the box office at 601.948.3533 or emailing tickets@newstagetheatre.com

Online tickets will be by a suggested donation of $5, $10, or $25. To register for this event, simply click to our website and purchase a ticket for the event. A direct link to that online experience will be emailed to you on the day of the event. Simply click the link in the email to watch the online event.

Click Here to Reserve Your Ticket.

