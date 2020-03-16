New Stage Theatre Cancels Performances of PIPELINE Through 3/22

Dear New Stage Patrons,

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a statement this morning declaring a state of civil emergency for the City of Jackson. He has prohibited gathering of more than 50 people. His decision was based on information sent out by the Center for Disease Control yesterday.

The safety and well-being of our audience, artists, and staff are of the highest priority. New Stage Theatre will follow these guidelines and the mayor's declaration and cancel all performances this week of Pipeline, March 17-22.

The resulting cancellation of various public events will have very real financial consequences for New Stage and theatre artists. Nationwide, thousands of theatre professionals' jobs and health care are potentially affected. Transferring your ticket to a donation or credit supports NST during these uncertain times, and we appreciate your consideration. The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to cancelled performances:

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

Credit your ticket value towards a future NST performance this season.

Season Subscribers can also change into a future production this season.

To make a tax-deductible gift of your current ticket value, request a credit for a future performance, please contact our Box Office between 10:00 and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 601-948-3533 ext. 222 or tickets@newstagetheatre.com

We request you not visit the Box Office in person. We appreciate your patience as our Box Office staff processes requests.

In addition to the cancelling of the production of Pipeline this week, the following activities will be postponed until further notices:

Adult Acting Classes

Children's Acting Classes

Theatre Arts Conservatory

Youth Acting Troupe, March 21 - April 4

A Toast to Broadway, March 26

New Stage Theatre will continue to update patrons, ticket buyers and the public on these and upcoming productions via email, our website, our social media channels, and our media partners.

We appreciate your patience as we make major decisions to ensure the health of our employees and patrons while ensuring compliance with rapidly changing CDC, Federal, State and local guidelines and mandates. 601-948-3533





