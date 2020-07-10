Mississippi's New Stage Theatre Hosting Virtual Dance Courses

Mississippi's New Stage Theatre is hosting virtual dance master classes, as they announced on their Instagram page.

Xerron Mingo will be teaching the class on July 10 as part of the theater's virtual classroom during the shutdown.

From New Stage Theatre: "'Step It Up' is a master class with Xerron Mingo! Dance is the universal language of fun! This class focuses on the fundamentals of modern dance. Learn to shine with a choreographed combination and tools to unlock your flexibility to freestyle. This workshop will help you find the rhythm within for your next real-world audition."

Watch a video from Mingo about the class below!

New Stage produces five plays each year in its subscription series, in addition to a Holiday show, an annual SchoolFest matinee, and a kids-only summer camp show that features local area talent. Main stage productions range from master works to contemporary classics to new plays. All carry the mark of professional quality for which the theatre has long been recognized.

Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You