Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This Month

Exhibits run October 29, 2022 – March 5, 2023.

Register for Jackson, MS News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
Mississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This Month

Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.

Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place is an exhibition of nearly 100 photographic works by the artist from the early 1980s to the present, including intimate family portraits, still-life images, landscapes, and glass plate images taken by Clay's grandfather, Joseph Albert May. Judge May was a photo hobbyist and influence on Clay's career. The glass plates shown for the first time in an exhibition document the agrarian lifestyle of the 1920's Mississippi Delta. Portraits of a Place also features selections from her Highway Memorial series. A fifth generation Mississippian, Clay records local history as a visual archivist, capturing domestic, agricultural, and civic subjects unique to the Mississippi Delta-a section of the state known for an array of cultural traditions.

The exhibition is organized by MMA guest curator Phoenix Savage, Associate Professor of Art at Tougaloo College, visiting Professor of Art at Brown University, and long-time friend of Clay's. The coordinating curator is Ryan N. Dennis (she/her), MMA Chief Curator and Artistic Director of the Museum's Center for Art & Public Exchange.

Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning is the first museum survey of celebrated Houston-born artist Jamal Cyrus (b.1973). The exhibition spans 15 formative years of Cyrus's multidisciplinary practice from 2005 to 2020, assembling over 50 artworks including drawings, prints, paintings, works on both paper and papyrus, as well as sculpture, textiles, installation, and performance.

Cyrus simultaneously excavates and imagines moments in African American history in the U.S. and beyond, tracing movement within the African Diaspora as well as flashpoints in civil rights, popular culture, and Black political movements. His aesthetic language marries an enduring interest in music and record shops with an expansive array of materials and their evolving cultural contexts. From drum kits, vinyl, and conch shells to muslin, wax, papyrus, denim, and kente cloth, Cyrus forges vexing contemporary artifacts that commemorate and question iconic figures and events. The ensuing objects, installations, and actions create a patchwork lineage where the cumulative silences, edits, redactions, assassinations, and omissions become hauntingly and urgently present.

MMA is the final venue of the exhibition tour. It was previously on view at the Blaffer Art Museum in Houston (the exhibition organizer) and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.




More Hot Stories For You


THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This MonthTHE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This Month
October 5, 2022

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield’s are flooded with hope.
​A CHORUS LINE Comes to Meridian Little Theatre Next Week​A CHORUS LINE Comes to Meridian Little Theatre Next Week
September 23, 2022

​A CHORUS LINE comes to Meridian Little Theatre beginning next week. Performances run  September 29 - October 2, 2022.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.
Staged Reading Of SONS OF LEVI at Urban Foxes To Benefit The LGBTQ Fund Of MississippiStaged Reading Of SONS OF LEVI at Urban Foxes To Benefit The LGBTQ Fund Of Mississippi
September 14, 2022

To celebrate and benefit THE LGBTQ FUND OF MISSISSIPPI, Jackson favorite URBAN FOXES will host a reading of SONS OF LEVI, Randy Redd's stage adaptation of Mississippi writer Nick White's novel HOW TO SURVIVE A SUMMER.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.