GUYS & DOLLS Begins Tonight at Meridian Little Theatre
Performances will run October 7-10, 2021.
Guys & Dolls begins performances tonight at Meridan Little Theatre. Performances will run October 7-10, 2021.
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score makes Guys and Dolls a crowd pleaser.Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.
Learn more at http://www.meridianlittletheatre.com/guys--dolls.html.
Cast:
Nicely Nicely Johnson - Lucas OrndorffBenny Southwest - LaQuinton Holliday Rusty Charlie - Jamiroquan HarrisSarah Brown - Maggie Grace Triplett Arvide Abernathy - Terry Pankhurst Mission Band - Libby Davison
Nicolle Marie Landrum
Courtney McDonald
Jessica Pankhurst Harry the Horse - Caleb Landrum Lt. Brannigan - Clint Brown Nathan Detroit - Brandon Davidson Angie the Ox - Rachel Clay Miss Adelaide - Amy Poole McMinn Sky Masterson - Dalton Newell Joey Biltmore/Mistress of Ceremonies - Katherine Grisham Crapshooter/Various Parts - Cal Majure
Jennie House Mimi - Diane Freeman Hot Box Dancers - Brittany Butler
Hannah Dover
Kary Grice
Dana Elizabeth Moore
Andie Faith Purdy a??General Matilda B. Cartwright - Nancy Gibson Big Jule - Julyn Shirley