GUYS & DOLLS Begins Tonight at Meridian Little Theatre

Guys & Dolls begins performances tonight at Meridan Little Theatre. Performances will run October 7-10, 2021.

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score makes Guys and Dolls a crowd pleaser.

Set in Damon Runyon 's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown , as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Learn more at http://www.meridianlittletheatre.com/guys--dolls.html.

Cast:

Nicely Nicely Johnson - Lucas Orndorff

Benny Southwest - LaQuinton Holliday

Rusty Charlie - Jamiroquan Harris

Arvide Abernathy - Terry Pankhurst

Mission Band - Libby DavisonNicolle Marie LandrumCourtney McDonaldJessica Pankhurst

Harry the Horse - Caleb Landrum

Lt. Brannigan - Clint Brown

Angie the Ox - Rachel Clay

Miss Adelaide - Amy Poole McMinn

Sky Masterson - Dalton Newell

Joey Biltmore/Mistress of Ceremonies - Katherine Grisham

Crapshooter/Various Parts - Cal MajureJennie House

Mimi - Diane Freeman

Hot Box Dancers - Brittany ButlerHannah DoverKary GriceDana Elizabeth Moore Andie Faith Purdy

a??General Matilda B. Cartwright - Nancy Gibson

Big Jule - Julyn Shirley