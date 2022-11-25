Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023

Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Nov. 25, 2022  
FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023

Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Set against the backdrop of 1950's Pittsburgh, August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize winning drama tells the story of Troy Maxson, a one-time star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man, holding court and expounding on life from the chair in his backyard.

Due to his race, Troy was denied his shot at the big league, so when his son Cory wants his own chance to play ball, will Troy's bitterness and resentment threaten to tear their relationship apart? Fences explores the walls we build around ourselves and our loved ones, while also illuminating one family's struggles in a racist society.

Recommended for 14 and older. Contains adult themes, subjects, and language.




Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art Photo
Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art
Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023 Photo
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023
Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023. A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope – as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.
PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week Photo
PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week
When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn Beat, New Orleans Soul, and world funk.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to New Stage Theatre in December
The Sound of Music comes to New Stage Theatre in December. Performances run December 6-21, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023FENCES Comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023
November 25, 2022

Fences by August Wilson comes to New Stage Theatre in April 2023. Performances run April 18-22 and 25-29, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National TourCast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour
November 21, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS.
Two New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of ArtTwo New Exhibitions Are Now Running at Mississippi Museum Of Art
November 14, 2022

Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023
November 8, 2022

Every Brilliant Thing comes to New Stage Theatre in March 2023. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, performances run March 14-26, 2023. A funny and moving tribute to resilience and hope – as it enlists you, the audience, to tell this heartfelt story.
PIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This WeekPIMPS OF JOYTIME Comes to Duling Hall This Week
November 7, 2022

When it comes to throwing a party, the Pimps of Joytime raise the bar with swagger and substance. The Pimps artfully blend Brooklyn Beat, New Orleans Soul, and world funk.
share