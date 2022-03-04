Exhibit by Broadway Photographer Jenny Anderson on Display in Mississippi

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The exhibit opened on January 28 and will remain active through at least May 10.

An exhibit of photography from Broadway photographer Jenny Anderson is on display until May in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi.

Anderson is a proud Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum living and working as a freelance photographer in New York City. She is currently a contributing photographer for Disney Television and Getty Images.

Her work covering the Broadway community from rehearsals and show openings to editorial work with some of the stage's biggest stars has been featured in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Vogue, InStyle, Wall Street Journal, People and other global publications. For 14 years she has been documenting every aspect of Broadway and is absolutely thrilled to share her first solo exhibition, The In Between: Intimate & Candid Moments of Broadway's Stars.

The exhibit opened on January 28 and will remain active through at least May 10.

Learn more at https://fordcenter.org/event/the-in-between-intimate-candid-moments-of-broadways-stars-photo-exhibit-2/.



