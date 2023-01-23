Delta Arts Alliance to Present MACBETH at the Ellis Theatre This Week

The Tragedy of Macbeth, one of William Shakespeare's most famous works, will be playing at the Ellis Theatre in Downtown Cleveland January 26-29. Brought to life by a talented troupe of actors and a dynamic creative team, this is one event you will not want to miss. Building on the success of last season's production of Heathers: The Musical, this winter's production aims to draw upon the region for dramatic inspiration. This Shakespearean tragedy will be set about Inverness, Mississippi and not Inverness, Scotland, as it was originally intended. This forthcoming adaptation will present the Bard's tale with Southern Gothic flair, a fair share of Magical Realism and timeless drama. Shakespeare's story of political intrigue includes witches, ghosts, and other supernatural interferences for good measure.

The basic gist is a young political newcomer is tempted by the prophecy of a mysterious coven of Witches to clear a path for him and his wife's ascension to the highest office in the land. Murder and conspiracy be damned, he will achieve his fate at all costs. Along the way, we meet an eclectic group of warring politicians, sneaky legislative aides, and mischievous witches. In less than 2 hours, The Tragedy of Macbeth follows the once beloved hometown hero as he transforms into a tyrannical ruler hated by those closest to him. Some standouts include the ambitious and indomitable Lady Macbeth, our tragic hero's wife who further pushes her husband towards a life of political blood sport. Also, the Macduffs, a noble family, whose virtue places a target on their backs. Banquo, Macbeth's loyal friend, whose suspicions of his friend lead to his downfall. Also, Monica (Malcom), Duncan, and Donalbain, the ruling family at the play's opening who Macbeth must contend with or resign himself to a life of 'playing second fiddle.'

Macbeth will be played by Leonardo Bevilacqua, a native of New York but a current resident of Cleveland with regional Shakespeare credits in A Midsummer Night's Dream with Shakespeare on the Sound and some classical work abroad through the University of Oxford. Lady Macbeth will be played by Anna-Carson Tyner, a graduate of both USM's Acting program and MS School of the Arts in Brookhaven's. She has appeared in several regional productions with Actor's Express in Atlanta. Monica (Malcom) will be played by Amana Wallace, who has primarily worked with StoryWorks Theater in Clarksdale, MS on their various devised works through the years. Banquo will be played by Zack Woodard, who has previously worked with Delta Center Stage on various productions as well as working in entertainment through Delta Radio and Majic 107.5. Dakota McCollum, a student, and performer in Delta State's DMI, will round out the cast as the noble and righteous Macduff. The show will be directed by Allie Rowe, the director of Heathers along with various productions at Delta Center Stage, and Leonardo Bevilacqua, who will be pulling double duty and drawing upon his studies at both Columbia University in NYC and the U of Oxford where he was immersed in classical texts and professional practice.

