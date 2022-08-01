CLUE Comes to New Stage Theatre Next Month

A dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu-Clue, the classic board game brought to life.

It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well...dead. So whodunnit?

Join the iconic oddballs known as Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as they race to find the murderer before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Recommended for ages 13 and up for adult humor and content. Strobe light effects and gunshot sound effects also used.