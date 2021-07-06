Brennan Villines Quartet Presents The Jazz Age at Magnolia Civic Center

The Magnolia Civic Center has announced a summer concert set for Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 PM. Brennan Villines Quartet presents The Jazz Age: Popular Music Through the Decades with a Jazz Twist. The Jazz Age is a unique show featuring early jazz favorites and modern pop songs done up with a jazz flair. From Cole Porter to Britney Spears, from The Beatles to Drake - from boomers to zoomers, this is music everyone will enjoy.

From a tiny town in western Kentucky, Brennan left home to attend the University of Memphis on a full-ride music scholarship. A classically trained pianist, he didn't always consider himself a singer - far from it, in fact - but in college something started to change. He formed The Brennan Villines Trio. He found jazz, found musical friends, found collaboration and challenges. He found himself on stage, in the classroom, and perhaps most of all in the living room of an old mansion-turned-bar in Victorian Village where he began a weeknight residency.

"Back where I grew up, there was no jazz jam thing," Brennan says. "There was no place I could just go and play - there was nobody to teach me, except for classical or maybe pop piano. It was all musical theater or church music. You try to find some soul out of that, at a Baptist church. So in college, this opportunity comes up at the Mollie Fontaine Lounge and I just loved it. That's when I really started coming into my voice. I've always loved jazz and soul, and that was where I started developing the tonality and chops I have today. He has long since been a staple of the Memphis music community.

Villines appeared on FOX's singing competition The Four in 2018, which featured Sean "Diddy" Combs, Meghan Trainor, and DJ Khaled and made a splash with his cover of 500 Miles by The Proclaimers.

Says Emily Draffen, manager of the Magnolia Civic Center, "We cannot wait to welcome this versatile and talented artist to New Albany. He's created this special jazz revue for theatres just like ours."

Tickets for The Jazz Age are $30 and available through Eventbrite, through this link: www.eventbrite.com/e/brennan-villines-quartet-presents-the-jazz-age-tickets-161540063679

This event is open seating, but please call the box office at (662) 539-3909 to request any necessary accommodation ahead of event. Patrons may also call the box office for any assistance with ticket purchases or with any questions.