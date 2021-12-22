BWW Review: AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN Lifts Us Up at Thalia Mara Hall

Another jukebox musical, this one based on a romantic movie from the 80's? You might be wondering if that is really a good idea. Rest assured, the An Officer and a Gentleman the Musical tour does not disappoint in the slightest! Stopping at Thalia Mara Hall on December 20th, An Officer and a Gentleman continued the 2021 season of Broadway in Jackson presented by Trustmark, and is presented itself by Work Light Productions.

With a book by Dick Scanlan, the musical follows an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen. Stewart also wrote the screenplay. Directed by Dick Scanlan, the show is astonishingly choreographed by Patricia Wilcox.

The musical stars a fantastic Wes Williams as Zack Mayo, a young officer candidate who is desperate to fly but, according to Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley, very believably portrayed by David Wayne Britton, lacks motivation and the ability to be a team player. Zack falls in love with a young townie, Paula Pokrifki, beautifully played by Mia Massaro, and the two share a stunning rendition of "Up Where We Belong", amongst other popular songs from the 80's such as "I Can't Hold Back". Zack begins to change thanks to Paula as well as his best friend from his class, Sid Worley (Cameron Loyal), a young black officer candidate in love with a young white woman, Lynette (Emily Louise Franklin), who is Paula's best friend. This pairing causes friction with Sid's father. Eventually, Sid realizes that he's only an officer candidate because of his father and leaves his class, causing problems with Lynette, and ultimately leading to him making a devastating decision. Zack's change from selfish to selfless begins with helping the only female officer candidate, Casey Seeger, who is portrayed wonderfully by Amaya White, with her trouble in getting over the wall during candidate training. With some of the most physically intense choreography on any stage, this show has an absolutely incredible ensemble of townies and other officer candidates. They really help make the show as fabulous and fun as it is.

An Officer and a Gentleman continues its tour with stops coming up in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Lubbock, Texas among other cities in the new year. This is a show you don't want to miss!