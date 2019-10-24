BROADWAY BOUND Comes to Laurel Little Theatre

Laurel Little Theatre continues its 59th season with a November production of the Neil Simon comedy "BROADWAY BOUND"



Running six performances over two weekends, it's sure to delight the LLT audiences in their 1927 Downtown Arabian Theatre.



Evening performances are November 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30PM, and on November 3 & 10, the Sunday matinees are at 2PM.



The LLT reservation line opens October 25th and answers 24 hours a day for the next two weeks at 601-428-0140.



This show was one of Neil Simon's very last plays. It tells the true story of his own beginning as a comedy writer in radio and television back in the 1950s, and then, as he progressed to writing for the Broadway stage and movie screenplays.



When the original production of "BROADWAY BOUND" opened In New York in 1988, it received many nominations and multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Critic's Circle Awards, as well as being a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.



A successful movie version had an all-star cast of Anne Bancroft, Hume Cronyn, Jerry Orbach, Jonathan Silverman and Corey Parker. Cronyn won an Emmy Award for his performance.



Rick Youngblood is directing the show and also plays Neil Simon's alter ego character of 'Eugene.' He's the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Academic Officer at Jones College. Youngblood has been involved in many LLT productions and served as the LLT board president for several years.



The cast includes many LLT veteran actors. Artist Mark Brown, who's the department chair of the Visual Arts Division at Jones College is also involved in the new Free State Records studio at Jones.



Christine Buckler-Liverett is a long-time alumni of LLT productions, dating back to her first shows in the 1980s. She's a professor of education at William Carey.



Jason Dedwylder has served at Jones College in various capacities over the last 13 years and is now the Dean of Academic Affairs. Before that, he was a legislative aide in Washington, DC.



Luke Hammonds grew up in the area, then was off for six years in the US Marine Corps before returning to the Pine Belt area. He's now the HR Director at Jones College.



Catherine Nowicki is a equity actress that's appeared in professional shows from Off-Broadway in NYC, to as far away as Japan. Since moving to Laurel, she's become well known for outstanding roles played at LLT and Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera, especially remembered as Louise in "ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE" and Miss Hannigan in "ANNIE"



This play is touching, funny and moving - a show not to be missed. It's not really for young audiences, but appropriate for all adult ages.



Single tickets are available, but the best deal is a 4-punch LLT season ticket that saves up to 24% off the single ticket prices. Just call in reservations for a performance date, and then the ticket transaction is handled at the door.



For information on tickets or any other questions, mail to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.







