A CHORUS LINE to Play at Biloxi Little Theatre

"Everything is beautiful" at the Biloxi Little Theatre as A Chorus Line runs Sept. 13-22.

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It."

The musical is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers- those valiant, over dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who back up the star or stars and often make them look even more talented than they are. It is also a celebration of the American Musical itself. A Chorus Line is also about competition, and competition might easily be the common denominator that grabs the audience and holds it by the collective heartstring until the final, ultimate choices are made. For everyone, at one time or another, puts his life on the line. We all compete, no matter what business we're in, for promotion, for attention, for approval and for love. Specifically, A Chorus Line takes the audience through the final grueling audition run by the director, Zach, for a new Broadway musical. A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

A Chorus Line was originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Michael Bennett. The musical featured a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Biloxi Little Theatre's production is directed by Aaron Lind.

For tickets and more information about A Chorus Line, tap here.





