TENEBRE Comes to Piccolo Teatro Next Month

After two years with a reduced format, the MITO SettembreMusica festival returns with an edition entitled luci that provides an imaginative exploration of the relationship between music and light, and between listening and seeing.

This relationship is at times rendered explicit by the composers themselves - indications such as chiaro or scuro or luminoso can be found on many scores from differing eras and places -, and at times from external reflections that emerge during the performances themselves.

Of the more than one hundred concerts taking place in Milan and Turin, six are hosted by the Teatro Studio Melato, covering the extensive musical repertoire; from the languid colours of Purcell and Handel to the radiant light of Haydn and Mozart; from the vivid contrasts of Beethoven and Brahms to the dazzling brightness of twentieth-century and contemporary compositions by Astor Piazzolla and John Adams.

In Baroque poetry, the day is often cast as an enemy that tortures unrequited lovers. Only darkness and shadows give the soul the respite it seeks, as can be heard in the concert entitled Darkness, starring Boris Begelman and Francesca Aspromonte.

The performance is on 8 September 2022.