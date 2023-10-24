Ramin Karimloo To Return To Trieste's Politeama Rossetti For FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM Concert Event

Last July he triumphed as the lead in the Italian premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" at Trieste's Politeama Rossetti, a role which he has reprised recently at Milan's Teatro degli Arcimboldi. Before heading back to the Broadway and London stages, Tony and Olivier Awards Nominee Ramin Karimloo comes back to Trieste for a very special concert together with Hadley Fraser - a popular actor, musician and singer starring in many recent West End and Broadway titles.

The concert will take place on Wednesday October 25th and will mark the first live performance of the project "From the Rehearsal Room". The previous two concerts were held in Tokyo during lockdown and then in Soho, where the two artists originally met each other and started working together, and were streamed worldwide. This time the connection between the two artists and the audience will be real, direct, magnetic... Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser will both sing and unleash their extraordinary talent while engaging in a conversation with the audience. They will be accompanied on the piano by Theo Jamieson, an award-winning composer and excellent pianist, who has produced many arrangements and orchestrations in his career.

"From the Rehearsal Room: Trieste LIVE!" is a time travel through the history of music: the duo will play songs from Les Miserables", "The Phantom of the Opera", "Love Never Dies", "Mary Poppins" and many other musical and film masterpieces.

Karimloo has recently played the lead character in "Funny Girl" on Broadway, and Fraser has been applauded in Stefano Massini's "Lehman Trilogy" and in the plays of the Kenneth Branagh Company.

Tickets are available at the Rossetti's ticket office and other authorized ticket sellers as well as online, on the theatre's website Click Here. For more information, please call 040-3593511.