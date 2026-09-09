Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards Categories
- Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Musical
- Best New Play Or Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- Favorite Local Theatre
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CENERENTOLA Il Musical
Teatro Clerici (3/07-3/07)
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Luca Ravenna - Flamingo
Unipol Forum (4/02-4/02)
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DISNEY MUSICAL WORLD - The European Soundtrack Orchestra
Gran Teatro GEOX (12/29-12/29)
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Norrbottens Kammarorkester möter Anders Paulsson och Claire Levacher
Studio Acusticum, Stora Salen (9/16-9/16)
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OSTERIA GIACOBAZZI
Gran Teatro GEOX (4/16-4/16)
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OSTERIA GIACOBAZZI
Teatro Clerici (4/15-4/15)
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Luca Ravenna - Flamingo
EuropAuditorium (3/01-3/01)
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CENERENTOLA Il Musical
Gran Teatro GEOX (3/06-3/06)
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ROBERTA BRUZZONE - L’Epoca della Rabbia
Gran Teatro GEOX (1/16-1/16)
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A CHRISTMAS CAROL - IL CANTO DI NATALE
Teatro Clerici (12/13-12/13)