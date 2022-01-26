Lucas Meachem Steps in to Make House Debut at Teatro alla Scala in THAIS

It was just announced that American baritone Lucas Meachem will step in to perform Athanaël in a new Olivier Py production of Jules Massenet's Thaïs at Teatro alla Scala, marking his house debut.

Only the second presentation of the opera in Teatro alla Scala's history, and the first in 80 years, Thaïs continues conductor Lorenzo Viotti's exploration of French music on February 10, 16, 19, 22, 25, and March 2, 2022.

Meachem stars alongside Marina Rebeka as Thaïs, Giovanni Sala as Nicias, Caterina Sala as Nicias, Anna-Doris Capitelli as Myrtale, Valentina Pluzhnikova as Albine, Federica Guida as Charmeuse, Insung Sim as Palémon, and Jorge Martínez as the Servant. Meachem's appointment follows the unfortunate resignation of Ludovic Tézier, who recently recovered from COVID-19, and was unable to participate in the production.

Meachem's season also includes performances at the Los Angeles Opera (Wolfram in Tannhäuser), Bayerische Staatsoper (Escamillo in Carmen), Teatro Real Madrid and Metropolitan Opera (Marcello in La Bohème), The Dallas Opera (Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia) and Royal Opera House (Sharpless in Madama Butterfly).

Jules Massenet's Thaïs

Teatro alla Scala | Via Filodrammatici, 2, 20121 | Milano, Italy

Tickets and Info: www.teatroallascala.org/en/season/2021-2022/opera/thais.html