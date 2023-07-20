Gianandrea Noseda To Receive The Puccini Award

Gianandrea Noseda will receive the Puccini Award in the city of the composer's birth. He concludes a tour with the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia at the Puccini Festival.



Gianandrea Noseda joins an illustrious group of artists recognized for their work perpetuating the legacy of Puccini dating back to the Award's founding in 1971. Laureates of the Puccini Award include Renata Tebaldi, Maria Callas (in memoriam), Mirella Freni, Birgit Nilsson, Gianandrea Gavazzeni, Renata Scotto, Grace Bumbry, Lorin Mazel, Luciano Pavarotti, Riccardo Chailly, Jonas Kaufmann, and Angela Gheorghiu. Complete list, here.



Gianandrea Noseda speaking about Giacomo Puccini:



“Puccini has always fascinated me for his unique ability to take the opera form from the great tradition of the 19th century to the modernity of the 20th century with amazing cultural curiosity and wisdom. His quality as a composer of incredible talent can be immediately detected zooming in and out from masterworks like Manon Lescaut and Il Trittico: works very different from each other that mark the passage, without tears, from late-romantic feeling to full twentieth century modernity."



Noseda conducted many of Puccini's operas during his eleven year tenure as Music Director of the Teatro Regio Torino including Manon Lescaut, La Bohème, Tosca, Il Trittico and Turandot.



Gianandrea Noseda is General Music Director of the Zurich Opera House; Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (Washington, D.C.); and Principal Guest Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra. He is also founding Music Director of the Tsinandali Festival and Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in Tsinandali, Georgia.



