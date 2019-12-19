December 19th Update: 2019 BWW Italy Awards

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Italy Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Italy:

Miglior attore non protagonista

Federico Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 33%

Carmine Barbato - GODSPELL - AMTA 18%

Filippo Francucci - GODSPELL - AMTA 16%

Miglior attore protagonista

Stefano Francabandiera - GODSPELL - AMTA 45%

Carmine Barbato - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 41%

Lillo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 6%

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Maria Teresa Viscovo - GODSPELL - AMTA 24%

Giulia Fagioli - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 24%

Alessandra Mercuri - GODSPELL - AMTA 23%

Miglior attrice protagonista

Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 50%

Vera Dragone - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 21%

Carlotta Sibilla - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 9%

Miglior direzione musicale

Grant Martin - GODSPELL - AMTA 50%

Emanuele Derosas - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 37%

Emanuele Friello - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 6%

Miglior partitura (musiche e/o liriche)

Emanuele Derosas / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 64%

Emiliano Palmeri (Traduzione liriche) - KINKY BOOTS - Teatro Nuovo 20%

Simone Martino - LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN - Etherea Omnis - MTDA 7%

Miglior regia/coreografia

Kenneth Avery-Clark - GODSPELL - AMTA 47%

Martin Loberto / Erica Picchi - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 38%

Maurizio Colombi / Rita Pivano - PETER PAN FOREVER - Show Bees - New Step 5%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura non originale)

GODSPELL AMTA 79%

SCHOOL OF ROCK PeepArrow - Il Sistina 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Compagnia dell'Alba 6%

Miglior spettacolo (con partitura originale)

FAVOLAH Evoluzione Theatre Company 71%

IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE Sopra Le Righe 10%

LA SIRENETTA DI ANDERSEN Etherea Omnis - MTDA 7%

Miglior testo

Eleonora Benedetti - FAVOLAH - Evoluzione Theatre Company 67%

Massimo Romeo Piparo (Adattamento italiano) - SCHOOL OF ROCK - PeepArrow - Il Sistina 19%

Gabriele De Pasquale - IL VIAGGIO DI BEMOLLE - Sopra Le Righe 5%

