Bradley Jaden to Perform For One Night In Trieste This Month

'First in Trieste on Saturday 18th of May and then in London, New York and Budapest: Bradley Jaden's exclusive international tour begins at the Politeama Rossetti with his musical "Bradley Jaden Live in Concert". The acclaimed singer and actor will be joined on stage by two top-level guest stars such as the English Lucy Jones and Luca Gaudiano, who will receive on this occasion the Massimini Price.

Trieste, London, New York, Budapest: these are the exclusive stages of the tour of 'Bradley Jaden Live in Concert', the show starring the talented performer and singer who won everyone over last July, when he played Raoul in 'The Phantom of the Opera' at the Politeama Rossetti.

We will soon see him again in the role of Javer in "Les Miserables", which will debut next November at the Rossetti, but first we will have the chance to admire him on a rather special night, a one man show in which he will amaze us with his wonderful voice and extraordinary expressive power: "Bradley Jaden Live in Concert".

The prestigious premiere of the concert tour is thus taking place in Trieste, on the 19th of May at 9 p.m.: a not-to-be-missed opportunity to listen to a concert of the highest level, which goes through the repertoire of the greatest musicals ever written and brings into play - together with the extraordinary Bradley Jaden - the wonderful voices of two very interesting guest stars.

On the one hand, we have a glimpse of the West End, with the presence of Lucy Jones, who has performed the role of Cosette in "LES MISERABLES" and starred in the musicals "Wicked" and "Waitress" on London's biggest stages. She has also participated in The X Factor UK and represented the UK at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest.

But there is also an Italian voice to be proud of, and it is that of Luca Gaudiano, whom the triestine audience already admired in 'American Idiot' and as the lead in 'Once'. He was also the first Italian to play the title role in 'The Phantom of the Opera', replacing Ramin Karimloo in some performances in Milan. Moreover, he has recently won the Italian tv show 'Tale e Quale Show'.

On Saturday night, on the stage of the Politeama Rossetti, Gaudiano will also receive the Massimini Prize from the International Operetta Association: a coveted award for the talents of Italian musical theatre.

The setlist of 'Bradley Jaden Live in Concert' include some of the best songs of the international musical repertoire: persuasive 'solos', captivating duets, and a series of much-loved songs which will follow one another in a lively and harmonious programme: The arias which have already been announced include 'As Long As You're Mine' from Stephen Schwartz's 'Wicked' in which Jaden will duet with Lucy Jones and 'Music of the Night' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of The Opera' sung by Luca Gaudiano, which will evoke the emotions experienced when the musical debuted in Italy, almost a year ago in Trieste. Last but not least, the grand finale could not fail to include a 'taste' from 'LES MISERABLES', the next big date with international musical at the Rossetti: and what song could be more perfect than 'Stars' to be sung under the vault of this 'starry theatre'?

After his debut in Trieste, Jaden will perform in New York (on the 3rd of June, at the Sony Hall), London (on the 14th and 15th of June, at the Cadogan Hall) and Budapest (on the 18th of June, in the evocative open theatre of Margareth Island), dates which are already completely sold-out.

The last available tickets for the Italian date can be purchased at the Politeama Rossetti box office and through the usual sales circuits of the Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia: www.ilrossetti.vivaticket.it

More information can be found at www.ilrossetti.it and at the following telephone number: 040.3593511.

