Andrea Iervolino Unveils Plans for New Tuscany Film Studio: A Game-Changer for Italian Cinema

An investment of 50 million euros to create technologically advanced super studio.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

An investment of approximately 50 million euros is being made by Italian producer Andrea Iervolino for the construction of a technologically advanced super studio with the largest virtual set in Italy and the first 360 studio for live action productions.

The Tuscany Film Studios, an independent cinema operation promoted by Iervolino, will also host a cinema and super-luxury hotel facility with the aim of attracting the best international productions to Italy.

The entire project will be guided by the criteria of "European taxonomy", a cornerstone of the EU's sustainable finance framework, to ensure that the studio is sustainable and green, respecting the environment and the surrounding nature.

Construction will begin in fall 2023 with the goal of completing the facility by the end of 2024.

Andrea Iervolino, promoter and financier of the project, said: "Tuscany Film Studio will be the most coveted studio in Italy, located in the most desired destination in Italy for luxury American tourism. The studio will accommodate both national and international productions in order to attract the greatest global entertainment talent as well as new capital and international investments in Italy in order to contribute to the growth of the sector in our country."



