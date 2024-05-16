LADY, BE GOOD Comes to Teatro Massimo Opera House Palermo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand-new production of the Gershwin musical LADY, BE GOOD will premiere at the Teatro Massimo Opera House in Palermo, Italy on Tuesday 18 June.

LADY, BE GOOD is a musical in two acts by George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin and a libretto by Guy Bolton and Fred Thompson. It premiered on Broadway in 1924 starring brother and sister performers Fred and Adele Astaire and subsequently opened, with the Astaires, in London in 1926. The show was made into a 1941 film starring MGM actress and dancer Eleanor Powell.

Starring Matt Blaker as Dick Trevor, Rhiannon Chesterman as Susie Trevor and Will Richardson as Jack Robinson, the show also features Celia Graham as Josephine Wanderwater, Ian Virgo as ”Watty" Watkins, Devon-Elise Johnson as Shirley Vernon, Jessica Daley as Daisy Parke, Gary Trainor as Bertie Bassett, Ryan Heenan as Jeff White and Ashley Cavender as Rufus Parke with Manuel Estrada and others.

The production is directed by Emilio Sagi, choregraphed by Nuria Castejoìn, with scenic design by Daniel Bianco, costume design by Jesuìs Ruiz and lighting design by Eduardo Bravo.

LADY, BE GOOD whisks audiences away on a delightful romp through the dazzling world of 1920s New York, where a tale of mistaken identity, love, and mischievous antics unfolds. The musical revolves around the misadventures of the charming brother-sister duo, Dick and Susie Trevor, as they strive to make a name for themselves in the world of song and dance. From the infectious melodies of “Fascinating Rhythm” to the playful energy of “The Half of It, Dearie, Blues,” the musical’s toe-tapping tunes set the stage for a lively narrative that brims with humor, romance, and the spirit of the Jazz Age.

As the plot thickens and the characters find themselves in a series of comical misunderstandings and romantic entanglements, audiences are treated to a whirlwind of laughter, charm, and toe-tapping melodies that capture the essence of an era marked by its vivacious spirit and effervescent energy.

