Almamia Dance Project to Stage CARMEN. STEP TWO OF A CONTEMPORARY LOVE

The tragic passion of Carmen and Don Josè, protagonists of one of the most famous and represented opera in the world, becomes body, gesture, movement to relive in its essence. Carmen. Step two of a contemporary love , is the Almamia Dance Project show inspired by the opera Carmen by Georges Bizet, staged at the Teatro Regio in Parma on Saturday 5 February 2022 , at 20.30 , for ParmaDanza 2021-2022 . Mauro Bigonzetti signs the choreographies of this double step which sees the dancers Camilla Colella and Octavio de la Roza as protagonists, who also signs the original music; the lights are by Carlo Cerri , the costumes by Silvia Califano .



The show is a reinterpretation of the story of Carmen and Don Josè, protagonists of the novella by Prosper Mérimée, made immortal by Georges Bizet, which continues to exert an irresistible charm, capable of transcending all artistic expressions, suggesting and inspiring musicians, directors, choreographers. , dancers.

"Carmen's story has always been something special for me - says choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti . "The music, the singing, the colors, the characters and the atmospheres make this work a milestone in the history of the theater. I believe that all the choreographers have thought of staging this story in dance ".



The suggestions given by the settings, the music, the characters of the original work inspired a show born from the dialogue, comparison and direct collaboration between the choreographer and the dancers. As Mauro Bigonzetti states, "the possibility of working in a small group has created an intimate atmosphere in which freedom, research and experimentation have guided the creative process".



A pas-de-deux tailor-made for the two protagonists: Camilla Colella and Octavio de la Roza, a couple in dance and in life, which allows all the complicity, passion, seduction that is established between the protagonists of the story to emerge, giving body and movement to that sensual and dangerous game that will lead to the tragic ending. Through dance, the story of Carmen and Don Josè becomes the emblem of a "contemporary love", of the madness of a man who does not give up on the idea of a??a??losing the woman who is the object of his distorted passion. "The intent - continues Mauro Bigonzetti - is to distill and tell the story of Prosper Mérimée only with the two main characters, Carmen and Don Josè, summarizing the main themes of the story: love, passion, betrayal, death".



Mauro Bigonzetti, born in Rome, graduated from the School of the Opera and enters directly into the company of his city. After 10 years of activity at the Rome Opera, in the 82-83 season he joined the Aterballetto. In this period the most significant experiences were the collaborations with Alvin Ailey, Glen Tetley, William Forsythe, Jennifer Muller and also interprets many ballets by George Balanchine and Leonide Massine. In 1990 he created his first ballet Sei in Movimento to music by JS Bach with a group of his colleagues. In the 92-93 season he leaves the Aterballetto and becomes free lance choreographer and it is in this period that he tightens an intense collaboration with the Balletto di Toscana and collaborates with various international companies. From 1997 to 2007 he was Artistic Director of Aterballetto, renewing the Company and rebuilding its repertoire; left the direction to devote himself more to the free lance choreographer activity, he maintained the collaboration with the Company until 2012 as resident choreographer. In 2016 he was Director of the Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company.



Camilla Colella has been dancing since she was only three years old. A scholarship to the International Academy of Ballet of Tuscany in Florence leads her to participate in the national and international representations of the company and soon to dance under the direction of the most famous contemporary choreographers. Since 2008 he has worked for important international companies such as Aterballetto, Astra Roma Balletto, MM Company, Balletto del Sud, Interface. In 2011 she became a solo dancer in the Octavio de la Roza Company. In 2015 he created his company, Almamia Dance Project, which already has several international productions, such as La donna immobile , Anima Jackson , Carmen , Esprit List .



Born in Buenos Aires, Octavio de la Roza studied at the Instituto Superior de Arte del Teatro Colón. He obtained a scholarship to attend a specialization course at the École dell'Opéra in Paris, where, noticed by Maurice Béjart, he became the étoile of the most famous ballets of the French choreographer. In 2008 he founded his company, producing shows represented in different theaters in Europe. He is the author of the music of several shows that see him perform as a musician, singer, dancer: On Air (2019), Carmen (2020), MO MOU MU (2020) and Amor Y Bandonéon (2021).