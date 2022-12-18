Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YAGP To Host Auditions and Contemporary Dance Workshop In Israel

Auditions run December 18-22, 2022.

Dec. 18, 2022 Â 
YAGP To Host Auditions and Contemporary Dance Workshop In Israel

Youth America Grand Prix has announced its first ever INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY YOUTH ENSEMBLE, in collaboration with YGP Israel.

This unique program, created specifically for talented young dancers seeking to immerse themselves in contemporary training, is designed to simulate the experience of working in a professional dance company - including casting, rehearsals, being part of the choreographic process, travel, and performances.

Acceptance is by invitation or audition only. Dancers selected for the Ensemble will first take part in the CONTEMPORARY DANCE WORKSHOP held in Herzliya, ISRAEL, December 18-22, 2022. ï»¿During the Workshop, dancers will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn cutting-edge repertoire by renowned choreographers Ohad Naharin, Sharon Eyal, and Inbal Pinto.

Following the CONTEMPORARY DANCE WORKSHOP, dancers will be cast in one or more pieces to be performed during the YAGP 25th Anniversary Gala Tour, which may include: Lincoln Center (NYC) on April 11, 2023; Israeli Opera House (Tel Aviv) on May 27, 2023; Straz Center (Tampa, FL) on April 8, 2023; and the Nervi Festival (Italy) on July 3-8, 2023.



