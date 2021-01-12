VIDEO: Samuel Luzeni Chats on Cameri Theater's First Episode of FOLLOW SPOT

Check out the first episode of 'Follow Spot' the new Cameri interview series hosted by Ired Rubinstein.

Follow Spot Chapter 001 features the series' first guest, Samuel Luzeni who is recently celebrated his birthday!

CREDITS:

Photographer: Matan Ackerman

Photographer: Aharon Shem Tov

Director: Gilad Kimchi

Producer: Anat Netanzon

Set design: Eran Atzon

Lighting designer: Uri Morg

Sound Designer: Valerie Rays

Video operator: Ohad Levitan

Makeup artist: Tatina Rosenstein

Editor: Ronen Barto

