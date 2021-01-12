VIDEO: Samuel Luzeni Chats on Cameri Theater's First Episode of FOLLOW SPOT
The series is hoted by Ired Rubinstein!
Check out the first episode of 'Follow Spot' the new Cameri interview series hosted by Ired Rubinstein.
Follow Spot Chapter 001 features the series' first guest, Samuel Luzeni who is recently celebrated his birthday!
CREDITS:
- Photographer: Matan Ackerman
- Photographer: Aharon Shem Tov
- Director: Gilad Kimchi
- Producer: Anat Netanzon
- Set design: Eran Atzon
- Lighting designer: Uri Morg
- Sound Designer: Valerie Rays
- Video operator: Ohad Levitan
- Makeup artist: Tatina Rosenstein
- Editor: Ronen Barto
Check out the video below!