UNPLEASANT GIRL FOR A SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP Will Be Performed at Hullegeb Theater

Hullegeb Theater Ensemble under the artistic direction of Moshe Malka will present Unpleasant Girl for a Serious Relationship.

A one-woman comedy: A woman trying to begin a new phase in life laughs at herself, at the Ethiopian community and at Israel. The play ranges from stand-up comedy to drama. The actress speaks candidly and humorously about stigmas and preconceived ideas in Israeli society, as well as her personal desire for a partner. The play is performed in the style of physical theater and includes clowning segments without worlds.

Script and direction: Moshe Malk

Actress and co-creator: Tehila Yeshayahu-Adghe

Music: Adi Hayyat

Set design and costumes: Gili Azran

Lighting design: Nehoray Levidor

Stage assistant: Nir Landa

Learn more at http://www.confederationhouse.org/en/page_18551.