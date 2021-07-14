UNPLEASANT GIRL FOR A SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP Will Be Performed at Hullegeb Theater
The production is performed and co-created by Tehila Yeshayahu-Adghe.
Hullegeb Theater Ensemble under the artistic direction of Moshe Malka will present Unpleasant Girl for a Serious Relationship.
A one-woman comedy: A woman trying to begin a new phase in life laughs at herself, at the Ethiopian community and at Israel. The play ranges from stand-up comedy to drama. The actress speaks candidly and humorously about stigmas and preconceived ideas in Israeli society, as well as her personal desire for a partner. The play is performed in the style of physical theater and includes clowning segments without worlds.
Script and direction: Moshe Malk
Actress and co-creator: Tehila Yeshayahu-Adghe
Music: Adi Hayyat
Set design and costumes: Gili Azran
Lighting design: Nehoray Levidor
Stage assistant: Nir Landa
Learn more at http://www.confederationhouse.org/en/page_18551.