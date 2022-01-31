Theatre Director and Poet David Levin Dies at 87

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theater director and poet David Levin has died at age 87. The news was reported originally by The Jerusalem Post.

Levin was a member of an entertainment troupe during his time in the army, and went on to study theater in England before returning to Israel.

In 1970, he directed a play titled Queen of Bathtub, written by his brother, playwright Hanoch Levin. The play was known for being of vulgar nature, and because of this, it closed after just 19 performances.

Levin was artistic director of Habima Theatre, Tel Aviv, from 1978-1985. He then traveled to London and Scotland to produce Shakespearean and Greek classics, in addition to plays by Friedrich Schiller, Henrik Ibsen, and Bertolt Brecht, among others.

Read the original story on The Jerusalem Post.