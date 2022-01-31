Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Director and Poet David Levin Dies at 87

pixeltracker

Levin is known for his work with Habima Theatre, Tel Aviv, among others.

Jan. 31, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theater director and poet David Levin has died at age 87. The news was reported originally by The Jerusalem Post.

Levin was a member of an entertainment troupe during his time in the army, and went on to study theater in England before returning to Israel.

In 1970, he directed a play titled Queen of Bathtub, written by his brother, playwright Hanoch Levin. The play was known for being of vulgar nature, and because of this, it closed after just 19 performances.

Levin was artistic director of Habima Theatre, Tel Aviv, from 1978-1985. He then traveled to London and Scotland to produce Shakespearean and Greek classics, in addition to plays by Friedrich Schiller, Henrik Ibsen, and Bertolt Brecht, among others.

Read the original story on The Jerusalem Post.


Related Articles View More Israel Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Damned Long-Sleeve
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Damned Long-Sleeve
Oklahoma! Unisex Surrey Lyric Tee
Oklahoma! Unisex Surrey Lyric Tee
Anastasia Once Upon a December Tote
Anastasia Once Upon a December Tote

More Hot Stories For You

  • BIRDLAND Releases Programming Through February 13th
  • Laura Hodos Sings Ethel Merman In New Solo Cabaret Premiering At Winter Park Playhouse
  • Gracie Lee Brown, Ryan James Monroe, And Thomas Hodges Are Bringing Cabaret And New Music Back To New York City
  • Chelsea Table + Stage to Present BOY BAND BRUNCH