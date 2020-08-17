Tel Aviv to Open Floating Cinema at Hayarkon Park

The theater is set to operate from August 22 to August 28.

A "sail-in" floating cinema will take place at Hayarkon Park this week, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The theater is set to operate from August 22 to August 28 and is set to abide by Health Ministry regulations due to the open-air location.

The park can be found on Rokach Boulevard in Tel Aviv-Yafo.

70 boats will be available to patrons, while a large screen will float on the lake in front of the boats. Boats will maintain a social distance of two metres.

