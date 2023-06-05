The Son of the Great Moshiko is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 29 July.

When the Chef, Noam Amir, a meteor in the sky of the culinary scene, gets caught in debt right before opening his new Bistro in Paris, the spirit of his deceased father, Moshiko – The owner of the legendary "The Big Moshiko's Hummus Place", appears before him and offers him an offer he can't decline.

With that Noam finds himself returning to his childhood home, to the family he left behind and to the Hummus place he hates so much.

Duration: 90 Minutes