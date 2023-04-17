THE SON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Nicolas' divorced parents are concerned about his emotional state. From an optimistic, smiley child, he has become an uncommunicative, grim-faced adolescent who lies constantly. In an attempt to change the feelings he's experiencing, Nicolas asks to go live with his father and his new family in the hope that a new beginning and a new school will do him some good.

Recommended for ages 14 and up.

"Florian Zeller, known as the most fascinating playwright of our time, has written a play which leaves you breathless. "The Son" is part of his trilogy, following "The Father" and "The Mother", and it's the best and most powerful of the three." / The Times

"There isn't a person who won't be agitated by this in-depth, upsetting study of family dynamics." /The Guardian

Duration: 90 Minutes