THE SON Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Performances run through 7 June.

Apr. 17, 2023  
Nicolas' divorced parents are concerned about his emotional state. From an optimistic, smiley child, he has become an uncommunicative, grim-faced adolescent who lies constantly. In an attempt to change the feelings he's experiencing, Nicolas asks to go live with his father and his new family in the hope that a new beginning and a new school will do him some good.

Recommended for ages 14 and up.

"Florian Zeller, known as the most fascinating playwright of our time, has written a play which leaves you breathless. "The Son" is part of his trilogy, following "The Father" and "The Mother", and it's the best and most powerful of the three." / The Times

"There isn't a person who won't be agitated by this in-depth, upsetting study of family dynamics." /The Guardian

Duration: 90 Minutes




HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Close In Israel Amid Challenging Times Photo
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Close In Israel Amid Challenging Times
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, the groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, will be closing its curtains in Israel, with the final performance scheduled for April 10, 2023, at Beit Hachayal in Tel Aviv. The show, which started performances in March 2021, starred Roi Dolev as the titular character and enjoyed a successful and critically acclaimed run.
I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo
I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre
Odelia, a tough and cynical pensioner, refuses to sign a renovation project in her apartment building, which will ruin her late son’s bedroom. When she finds a form from the sperm bank in his room, she realizes that somewhere in the world she has a grandson. Odelia and her two best friends, Deborah and Chaya, make a deal with Yoni, the renovation project manager: he will help them find the grandson, and then Odelia will sign.
A NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week Photo
A NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.
OEDIPUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
OEDIPUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Oedipus is now playing at The Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 6 May.

