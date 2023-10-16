Step - Scenes From The History Of Humankind comes to The Cameri Theatre in November. Performances run 23-25 November.

Long ago, Homo sapiens were just another animal of no particular importance. Now, we are masters of the earth, stronger than ever, lords of the universe, self-appointed gods. Gods, who don't realize they are the last human species on earth. Is there anything more dangerous than gods who don’t know what they want?

In this new work, an adaptation for seven actors, a movie camera, and a single skeleton, the journey of Homo sapiens, of us, is brought to life. Our discoveries, our inventions, our abilities explode onto the stage, laid bare in their beauty, wonder and raw power.

In his innovative and unique theater language, PuppetCinema, Zvi Sahar combines theater, movement, live cinema and puppetry and hunts for the answer to the ultimate question -what will be our next step?

Duration: 50 Minutes