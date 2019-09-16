SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARVES to Play at Theater Flamenco

Theater Flamenco will adapt Snow White and the Seven Dwarves on December 28, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The story, based on the legend by the Brothers Grimm, follows the beautiful Snow White whose vain stepmother is out to kill her so she can be the fairest in all the land. Snow White escapes and ends up in a cottage in the woods home to seven little dwarfs all with distinctive personalities. They all develop a great bond and grow to love each other as the story goes on. Although, the queen will stop at nothing to try to be the fairest one of all which leads Snow White to eat a poison apple causing love to be put to the test.

This production features a book by Yair Scheonfeld and the Compas Dance Company.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.flamenco.co.il/en/project/snow-white-seven-dwarfs/





