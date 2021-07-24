Russia's National Ballet Theater Returns to Israel With SWAN LAKE

K. Productions will present: Russia's National Ballet Theater under the direction of Vyacheslav Gordiev returns to Israel and raises "Swan Lake" with music by D . A. Tchaikovsky.

Russia National Ballet Theater under the direction of Vyacheslav Gurdiev returns to Israel and will perform on stage around the country the classic "Swan Lake" in a huge show, with the participation of dozens of dancers and accompanied by a symphony orchestra. In the upcoming tour, dancers from the theater's first ensemble will perform, including world-renowned dancers.

The upcoming tour in Israel will include 10 performances that will take place between 25.3-6.4 in the cities: Beer Sheva, Haifa, Rishon Lezion, Modi'in, Or Akiva, Karmiel, Tel Aviv-Yafo and Ashdod.

The theater's production of Swan Lake is highly acclaimed around the world. The combination of the music of P. A. Tchaikovsky and Gordiev 's directing ability have created a mesmerizing and breathtaking show, one that evokes a desire to return to and enjoy it again and again, even when all the details of the plot and every musical piece are already known by heart. "Swan Lake"

The National Ballet Theater, run by Vyacheslav Gordiev , has been operating for 35 years and has a great reputation in the world of ballet. It is considered one of the most prominent and best in its field, at the level of the famous Bolshoi Theater and Mariinsky Theater. It was voted "Best Ballet Theater in Europe" by the European Producers' Association. Vyacheslav Gordiev, the head of the theater, is a world ballet star who is responsible for both the choreography and the management of the theater itself. Gordyb Tends to preserve the tradition of classical Russian ballet and therefore the current production features 24 swans just as in the original production of Marius Patipa. In addition, the current round of productions in Israel will feature members of the production's original ensemble, including the award-winning dancers: Prima Ballerina Anna Shcherbakova, winner of the "Spirit of Dance" award in the "Star" category; Dimitri Kotermin, lead singer; Svetlana Ostozeninova, lead soloist; Julia Zabiagina, Prima Ballerina; Fukuda Tours, Leading Soloist; Mstislav Arpiev, lead singer; Oksana Gasnikova, lead soloist and many others.

The repertoire of the National Ballet Theater of Russia is very wide and includes many performances, some of which are already familiar to viewers in Israel: "Don Quixote", "Giselle", "Sleeping Beauty" and the theatre's most popular show, "Swan Lake", which in 2012 took place The 1000 of his ballet.

The accompaniment of a symphony orchestra in a performance enriches the experience for the spectators and provides the musical framework worthy of the dancers' artistic performance.

