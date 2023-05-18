RINGO Comes to the Cameri Theatre in June

Performances run 1 June - 21 July.

Minutes after Danny Dingot proposes to Mika, he discovers that his penis is missing. Meanwhile, his tool - "Ringo" - is already celebrating its independence all over town. Mika is pulled into an affair with Ringo, the Police open an investigation, Shlomo Artzi comes to the rescue, and the plot thickens when Ringo enlists to the IDF and gets abducted by Hamas.

A wild musical comedy about love and intimacy, the eternal struggle between reason and passion, and how politics sneaks into our pants.

* This is the first production by the "The Cameri | New Generation", the young group of The Cameri Theatre


The musical was produced with the support of the Mifal HaPais Council for the Culture and Arts

Duration: 90 Minutes





