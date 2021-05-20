MOTHERS Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in June

Israeli Opera will perform Mothers, an original Israeli opera by David Sebba. The libretto was written by the composer and features verses from the book of Genesis.

Mothers will be sung in Hebrew, with English and Hebrew surtitles. It will run one hour and 15 minutes with no intermission.

Performances will run June 7-12, 2021.

Creative Team:

Conductor David Sebba

Director Shirit lee Weiss

Set Designer Michael Kremenko

Costume Designer Maya Meidar Moran

Lighting Designer Nadav Barnea

Check out a preview below!