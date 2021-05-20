Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOTHERS Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in June

Performances will run June 7-12, 2021.

May. 20, 2021  

Israeli Opera will perform Mothers, an original Israeli opera by David Sebba. The libretto was written by the composer and features verses from the book of Genesis.

Mothers will be sung in Hebrew, with English and Hebrew surtitles. It will run one hour and 15 minutes with no intermission.

Creative Team:

Conductor David Sebba
Director Shirit lee Weiss
Set Designer Michael Kremenko
Costume Designer Maya Meidar Moran
Lighting Designer Nadav Barnea

Check out a preview below!


