MOTHERS Will Be Performed by the Israeli Opera in June
Performances will run June 7-12, 2021.
Israeli Opera will perform Mothers, an original Israeli opera by David Sebba. The libretto was written by the composer and features verses from the book of Genesis.
Mothers will be sung in Hebrew, with English and Hebrew surtitles. It will run one hour and 15 minutes with no intermission.
Creative Team:
Conductor David Sebba
Director Shirit lee Weiss
Set Designer Michael Kremenko
Costume Designer Maya Meidar Moran
Lighting Designer Nadav Barnea
Check out a preview below!