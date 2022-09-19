Kelly Mathieson Will Join Isaac Sutton For Broadway Israel Tour in November 2022

For the first time in Israel, Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome West End Star Kelly Mathieson (Phantom of The Opera) as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in November 2022 with the acclaimed show 'Broadway-Israel'.

Mathieson & Sutton will tour Israeli Theaters in November 2022 for a limited engagement of 9 concerts across the country and will be joined on stage by Musical Directors Raviv Leibzirer and Michal Solomon on piano, Ram Erez on double-bass and Henry Vered on drums.

The international show Broadway-Israel will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, as well as selections from Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.



Kelly Mathieson, Scottish born actress and singer, made her name in the Musical Theatre industry when she landed the lead role of Christine Daaé in the Original Production of 'Phantom of the Opera' in the West End.

Growing up, Kelly trained firstly as a ballet dancer with the prestigious Scottish Ballet Company but decided to focus her career path on classical singing at the Royal College of Music before transitioning into Musical Theatre.

Mathieson's stage credits include Christine Daaé in West End's Phantom of The Opera, Cinderella in Into the Woods - Lyric Theatre, Nellie in South Pacific - Toulon Opera house with Broadway conductor, Larry Blank.



During her nearly 3 year award winning run as Christine Daaé, Kelly gained momentum on the concert stage platform performing at the Royal Albert Hall and Royal Concert Hall as a soloist and then onto Cadogan Hall, London where she played Tonia in the UK Premier of 'Dr Zhivago'. She recently has joined a star-studded cast of singers on a UK tour of Christmas concerts with 'West End International', singing with the Royal Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Royal Northern Sinfonia. Kelly recently represented the United Kingdom at EXPO Dubai. At Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Kelly joined comedian and West End star, Jason Manford as his guest soloist, at his Christmas Concert. Kelly has also sold out two solo cabarets at London West Ends Cabaret Bar 'Crazy Coqs'.

Kelly is in the midst of releasing her first solo album signing to Musical Theatre label 'WestWay Music'.

Isaac Sutton, of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras. Sutton is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more.

Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Broadway & All That Jazz", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and his most recent Israeli production "The Israel Prize" in celebration of Israel's 70th Anniversary and in collaboration with legendary Israel Prize winning composer Nurit Hirsh.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway Stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked) and most recently Broadway's Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera).

Kelly Mathieson & Isaac Sutton will perform "BROADWAY-ISRAEL" at Ness Ziona Performing Arts Center on November 11, The Jerusalem Theater on November 12, Tel Aviv Museum of Art on November 18, Be'er Sheva Performing Arts Center on November 19, Ra'anana City Performing Arts Center on November 24 and Carmiel Theater on November 26.

Tickets and information are available HERE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197630®id=156&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F10710.kartisim.co.il%2Fannounce%2F72892?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or over the phone at +972-3-6443718.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan & Tami Shaham