Avshalom Polak's New Play CASTOR Comes to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art

Castor, opening soon at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art's Recanati Auditorium, is a show created during war, that corresponds with reality and invites viewers to a different aesthetic experience. An intriguing stage occurrence of movement and play combined with careful sound, lighting and decor.

Castor is the name of a beautiful star, which shines in the sky, but some are brighter than it, like his brother Pollux which is a much bigger and brighter star, surrounded by planets. Castor and Pollux are well-known twins in Greek mythology. Their story is intertwined with the extraordinary circumstances of their birth, their unique relationship and their shared destiny.

Castor is also the Latin name for the beaver. The beaver is considered one of the smartest animals in existence and the most talented builder in nature (not humans).

The right to choose the interpretation, contexts and meaning of the name 'Castor' is in the hands of the viewer and at his discretion.

Castor is on stage June 19th through July 31st, 2024.

