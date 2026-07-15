Jerusalem Puppet Festival to Return for 35th Year With International Performances

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One of Israel's leading family arts events returns this summer as the 35th Jerusalem Puppet Festival brings five days of international performances, visual theater, circus arts and outdoor entertainment to Jerusalem from Aug. 16-20.

Presented by Jerusalem's Train Theater, the annual festival will transform Liberty Bell Park into a vibrant cultural destination featuring artists from Israel and around the world performing contemporary puppet theater, object theater, movement theater and live music.

Designed for visitors of all ages, the festival will offer ticketed performances alongside free outdoor programming, including concerts, workshops, family activities and interactive experiences throughout Liberty Bell Park.

New this year, early evening performances created especially for teenagers will explore contemporary themes through innovative visual storytelling. Additional programming at the Davidson Theater will feature free outdoor plays and concerts, while the festival's outdoor complex, 'This Is No Dream,' will showcase short circus performances, movement theater, object theater and musical experiences.

After sunset, the festival will shift toward adult audiences with premieres from leading visual theater artists, followed each night by free outdoor performances beneath Jerusalem's summer skies.

"Jerusalem continues to offer visitors extraordinary cultural experiences that celebrate creativity, imagination and artistic excellence," said Lorin Maugery, Consul Director for the Israel Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region. "For families traveling to Israel, events like the Jerusalem Puppet Festival provide a unique opportunity to experience world-class arts and entertainment while discovering one of the world's most historic and inspiring cities."

Now in its 35th year, the Jerusalem Puppet Festival has become a celebrated performing arts event, bringing together internationally acclaimed artists and leading Israeli performers for a celebration of creativity that connects audiences across generations.

With free outdoor programming, workshops and family activities alongside ticketed performances, the festival offers an accessible cultural experience for travelers seeking unique summer experiences in Israel.

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