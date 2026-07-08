Cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper to Appear As Soloist With Beer Sheva Sinfonietta

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Cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper will join the Beer sheva Sinfonietta under the baton of Music Director Constantine Orbelian at Performing Arts Center Beer sheva on July 16, 2026, at 7:30 pm local time.

This concert will showcase works by two 20th-century Jewish composers of profound artistry. Ms. Cooper will give the Israeli premiere of composer Mieczysław Weinberg's Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52, and the program will be completed by Erich Wolfgang Korngold's Cello Concerto in C Major, Op. 37.

In March 2026, Hidden Legacies - Weinberg & Korngold, was released on the Delos label and available to stream on all major platforms. Ms. Cooper performs as soloist with chief conductor Constantine Orbelian and the Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra. The album program includes Weinberg's Cello Concerto in C minor, Op. 43, Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52, and Korngold's Cello Concerto in C Major, Op. 37. Reviewing this recording for the May 2026 issue of BBC Music Magazine, critic Jo Talbot writes:

In conjunction with the release of this album, a documentary film, Emerging from the Shadows: Rediscovering the legacies of Weinberg and Korngold, which follows Ms. Cooper and Maestro Orbelian as they record the repertoire for the album, received its first-ever screening in New York City at the Directors Guild of America's New York Theater on April 15, 2026. As of today, this film has been shown in multiple festivals on three continents and has won multiple awards.

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