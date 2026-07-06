THE ROOMMATE Will Come to the Cameri Theatre

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“The Roommate,” a surprise drama by Jen Silverman, translated by Gur Koren and directed by Shirili Desha, will be presented July 6–August 23 as a darkly comic two-hander exploring unlikely friendship, identity, and escalating risk in a small-town setting.

The play centers on Sharon, a divorced retiree in her 60s living in a small American town. A homebody who enjoys cooking and considers book club evenings her ideal social outlet, Sharon decides to take on a roommate. Her life shifts when Robin, a wild, New York-born lesbian vegan with a rebellious streak and a guarded past, unexpectedly moves in.

At first, Sharon is not deterred by Robin’s chaotic presence and is instead drawn into her world. What begins as a practical housing arrangement gradually develops into an unpredictable partnership that pushes both women into situations neither anticipated, blending humor, tension, and emotional depth in a narrative that examines reinvention and dependence.

“The Roommate” is presented by special arrangement with the United Talent Agency. The production runs approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

The cast features Odea Koren and Miki Kame (listed in production materials), supported by an artistic team including set designer Alexandra Nardi, Costume Designer Orna Smorgonsky, composer Itamar Gross, lighting designer Brochi Spiegelman, and assistant director Karin Siegel.

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