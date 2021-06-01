Giuseppe Verdi's RIGOLETTO Will Be Performed at Royal Opera House Muscat in December
Franco Zeffirelli's production of Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto will premiere at the Royal Opera House Muscat in December, The National reports. Performances will run December 16-19, 2021.
Tickets will soon be made available from the venue's website at https://www.rohmuscat.org.om/en.
This is a co-production with Italy's Arena di Verona, and will feature the company's orchestra and choir performing alongside the Omani Opera Choir Group, conducted by Jan Latham-Koenig. The costumes will be designed by long-term Zeffirelli collaborator Maurizio Millenotti.
This news comes as the venue will launch its 2021-2022 season in November, with the full programme to be unveiled in September.
