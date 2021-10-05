DON'T FIGHT! Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Two brothers and one sister try to take ownership of a four-bedroom apartment that their father left to an escort girl named Yafit Atias. Who is Yafit Atias? And why did their father leave the family's only apartment to an escort girl? The three siblings, Sela, the penniless, spiritual one, Ayelet, a teacher and single mother and Gur, an actor - children's star, are not willing to give up. They have to fight the escort girl who does not understand how a four-bedroom apartment fell into her hands, but will most certainly not give the place up. The three siblings who have been accustomed to quarreling with each other for 40 years have to unite in order to regain the home they grew up in. But during every waking moment of this process they ... can't stop fighting!

Cast: Dvir Benedek, Irit Kaplan, Gur Koren ,Jordan Nikfahama, Yariv Biton, Nadav Assulin, Kineret Limoni/Osnat Ben Yehuda

Duration: 105 Minutes

Performances run October 7-24, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10562/Don%27t_Fight%21.