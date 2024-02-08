DAYS ARE A THOUSAND TIMES BETTER Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances run 8-11 February 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February Photo 1 RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February
MICKEY RESCUES Comes to the Cameri Theatre Photo 2 MICKEY RESCUES Comes to the Cameri Theatre

DAYS ARE A THOUSAND TIMES BETTER Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Days Are a Thousand Times Better comes to the Cameri Theatre this week. Performances run 8-11 February 2024.

The light will rise again on the darkened theater stage, as the Cameri Theatre will hold a unique show where the chamber actors will sing and read works in the spirit of these days.

Works about war, works about after the war and works about the hope for better days. We will sing together, cry and maybe even laugh - because we all, all of us, need grace. A new musical show with the participation of the best chamber actors, which will deal with the situation in Israel and which was written these days. 

Among the songs that will be performed: "Rare breed", "Maybe it's over", "Small country" and more.

 




